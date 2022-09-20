Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Unity Day Potluck
Today, the day of the autumnal equinox, folks from the Walker area and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will welcome each other to a joint potluck, sponsored by the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center; potluck from 6-7 p.m., and a round dance at 7 p.m. The center is located at 8826 Onigum Road NW, Walker. Bring a friend!
Defensive driving class
A senior (55+) defensive driving refresher class will be offered at the WACC, 9 a.m. to noon, with National Safety Council instructor Steve Johnson. The class entitles seniors to a discount on their car insurance. Fee $25. To register, call (218) 363-3799.
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 23-24
Music at the Chase
Live Music with Michael Pink at Chase on the Lake.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 23-25
Hack Chainsaw Event
The 18th Hackensack Chainsaw Event returns to city park with 12 skilled carvers, the All-American Lumberjack Show, quick carves, auctions, crafters, food wagons and more. Three-day admission only $5.
Friday, Sept. 23
Booya Feed for FIA
Enjoy the fall Booya Feed for Faith in Action, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack. Booyah is a rich soup, slow cooked overnight with several kinds of meat and veggies served with Linnea’s Organic Bread. Also live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. Sit down or take-out; donations appreciated.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Walleye dinner
A walleye dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Booya Dinner
A booya dinner fundraiser to support Faith in Action will be held at Union Church, Hackensack, 5-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Oktoberfest at Portage
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Portage Brewing Co., Walker, noon to 6 p.m.
Spaghetti Feed in Hack
The Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue will hold a spaghetti feed fundraiser, 4-6 p.m., at the Hackensack fire Hall as part of Chainsaw Event weekend.
Hack Auxiliary Breakfast
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at the Club. Plain or blueberry pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fruit, coffee, juice for $9. Proceeds will support the Game Changers’ snowflake lighting project for downtown Hackensack.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Scholarship fundraiser
The Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will hold its Fall Harvest Festival Fundraiser to support veterans and scholarships, serving Minnesota hot dishes, salad and beverage; also yummy bake sale. Laporte Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Bike rodeo
Learn bike skills at the bike rodeo, 3:30 p.m. at WHA School.
Wed., Sept. 28
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Walker Rotary Live Auction
Walker Rotary’s live auction will run from 6-9 p.m. Watch on Leech Lake TV channel 21.5 or leechlaketv.org, bulletin Channel 1 Live Event. Or gather at Portage Brewing (appetizers by Super1 Foods). View auction items beginning Sept. 15 on leechlaketv.org, Facebook (Walker Rotary 5580) or the Rotary website at www.clubrunner.ca/walker. On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m., call 218-547-2330 for bid number. Starting at 6 p.m., call same phone number to place a bid. Proceeds support community projects and charities.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Oct. 5
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Magnificat at St. Agnes
The Lady of the Lakes Magnificat welcomes Bishop Daniel Felton as speaker at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m., cost is $20. Register by Oct. 6, call Lorri at (218) 507-0953, or Jeanette at (218) 252-2777.
Wed., Oct. 12
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
