Events and activities
WHA Community Ed-June
All WHA Community Education face-to-face offerings are cancelled for the month of June. Community Ed online offerings will continue, with the hope to offer some programs in July, once clearance is received from the Department of Education and Gov. Tim Walz.
Sacred Heart flea markets
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack, has cancelled its June Flea Market. A decision about the July and August flea markets will be made in June.
Fine Arts Scramble rescheduled
The WHA Fine Arts Scramble golf tournament to benefit band, choir, theater and speech programs has been rescheduled from June 7, 2020 to June 6, 2021.
WHA Honors Banquet canceled
The WHA Lions’ Honors Banquet, originally scheduled in May, has been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri-Sat., May 22-23
Buddy Poppy Drive
Sherman A. Yochum VFW Post 772 and Auxiliary of Longville will hold the annual Buddy Poppy Drive May 22-23 at limited locations and following social distancing guidelines.
Friday, May 22
WHA graduation at Moondance
Graduation for the WHA Class of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. at Moondance, east of Walker off Hwy. 200. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday. A drive-in movie theater type of graduation will be held, with one family per vehicle. No others will be admitted. Families may start parking at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Monday, May 25
Laporte Memorial Day observance
A drive-by Memorial Day Observance will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument, downtown Laporte, from 9-11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Laporte American Legion Honor Guard will be present; there will be no program. Drive by slowly and safely, and show support for veterans.
Longville, Remer Memorial Day
Sherman A. Yochum VFW Post 772 will provide military honors at Memorial Day programs in Longville and Remer. The program begins at 10 a.m. at the Longville Cemetery, then moves to Fairview Cemetery in Remer at noon. At each location, attendees are invited to stand during the program or observe from their vehicles.
Tuesday, May 26
Evening in Tuscany rescheduled
Faith in Action for Cass County’s “Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been rescheduled for May 26, served as curbside pick-up at Union Church Fellowship Hall, Hackensack. Order a delicious meal of spaghetti with Mike Bohanon’s special or plain sauce, garlic rounds, dessert, served from 4:30-6 p.m. Call (218) 675-5435 to get your name on the list; provide type of sauce and number of meals. Donations accepted at the door.
Friday, May 29
Pine River Farmer’s Market
The Pine River Market Square Farmers’ Market will begin May 29 at a new location along the Paul Bunyan Trail, which parallels Hwy. 371. Dates are May 29-Sept. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors with local goods. Social distancing and other health routines will be in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Masks are recommended but not required. To learn more or to become a vendor, call Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943 or visit the website at www.pr marketsquare.wordpress.com
Saturday, May 30
Spring Bike Fling canceled
The Bike-Friendly Walker Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Spring Bike flung due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay at Home Order. The Committee hopes to hold the event in 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Se. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
