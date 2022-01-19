The Hackensack Hub will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone interested in some books to read. Stop in and brows our collection.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Hackensack Hub potluck, demo
The Hackensack Hub will hold a potluck with demo on “pour painting” at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, share lunch and enjoy the demo.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Hack Hub pour painting class
Sign up for a class on pour painting, 4-5:30 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack. Cost is $20. Call (218) 820-0258 to sign up.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be at Laporte School Jan. 26, at the School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte. Distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is now $22, and we will only accept correct change. No restriction on the number of bundles you get. Bring two large totes for each share. Make sure you have room in your vehicle for your bundles. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Take Your Child to the Library!
‘Take Your Child to the Library Day!” is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walker Public Library, 100 Highland Ave. (lower level), Walker. Take and make crafts; free books for all kids; library card sign-up; mini-story times at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Be on the lookout for your favorite book characters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.