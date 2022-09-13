Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Fluid Art Class II
Fluid Art Class II with Harper Bennett, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Registration required for this free and fund paint pouring class. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Sons of Norway meet
Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church, 7 p.m. Program will be photos presented by Lorraine Jensen, president of the American Association for Runic Studies. She will talk about runes and runestones from all over the world. Program is free and open to the public; coffee and treats served after the program.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is back at Chase on the Lake, 5 p.m. This will be a very special BAH, hosted by three loyal members: Sanford family, Oliver family, Eikenberry family. They will have information on local nonprofits and what they do for our community. Bring $2 and a business card for “split the pot.”
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 16-17
Music at the Chase
Live Music with Rick Adams at Chase on the Lake.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 16-18
Battle Point Pow Wow
The Battle Point Traditional Pow Wow will be held this weekend on Battle Point, Leech Lake.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Harvest Moon Festival
Enjoy beer and wine tasting plus entertainment at Harvest Moon Festival, Moondance Fairgrounds east of Walker. For info go to HarvestMoonFestival.net
Sunday, Sept. 18
Hack Legion Auxil. breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits, gravy and eggs OR eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Unity Day Potluck
Today, the day of the autumnal equinox, folks from the Walker area and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will welcome each other to a joint potluck, sponsored by the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center; potluck from 6-7 p.m., and a round dance at 7 p.m. The center is located at 8826 Onigum Road NW, Walker. Bring a friend!
Defensive driving class
A senior (55+) defensive driving refresher class will be offered at the WACC, 9 a.m. to noon, with National Safety Council instructor Steve Johnson. The class entitles seniors to a discount on their car insurance. Fee $25. To register, call (218) 363-3799.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 23-25
Hackensack Chainsaw Event
Enjoy three days of fun at the Hackensack Chainsaw Event. Watch skilled carvers turn logs into art. $5 admission for all three days. Also Lumberjack Show, quick carves, auction and more.
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 23-24
Music at the Chase
Live Music with Michael Pink at Chase on the Lake.
Friday, Sept. 23
Booya Feed for FIA
Enjoy the fall Booya Feed for Faith in Action, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack. Booyah is a rich soup, slow cooked overnight with several kinds of meat and veggies served with Linnea’s Organic Bread. Also live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. Sit down or take-out; donations appreciated.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Walleye dinner
A walleye dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Booya Dinner
A booya dinner fundraiser to support Faith in Action will be held at Union Church, Hackensack, 5-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Oktoberfest at Portage
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Portage Brewing Co., Walker, noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Scholarship fundraiser
The Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will hold its Fall Harvest Festival Fundraiser to support veterans and scholarships, serving Minnesota hot dishes, salad and beverage; also yummy bake sale. Laporte Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Bike rodeo
Learn bike skills at the bike rodeo, 3:30 p.m. at WHA School.
Wed., Sept. 28
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Walker Rotary Live Auction
Walker Rotary’s live auction will run from 6-9 p.m. Watch on Leech Lake TV channel 21.5 or leechlaketv.org, bulletin Channel 1 Live Event. Or gather at Portage Brewing (appetizers by Super1 Foods). View auction items beginning Sept. 15 on leechlaketv.org, Facebook (Walker Rotary 5580) or the Rotary website at www.clubrunner.ca/walker. On Sept. 28 at 5 p.m., call 218-547-2330 for bid number. Starting at 6 p.m., call same phone number to place a bid. Proceeds support community projects and charities.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Oct. 5
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Wed., Oct. 12
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
