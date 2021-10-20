Thursday, Oct. 21
Potluck, Bingo at The Hub
The Hub in Hackensack will host a potluck at noon followed by BINGO. Bring a dish to pass.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, at 7 p.m. A program of mostly Norwegian music will be given by Sarah Carlson on piano and organ, son Peter on cello, Melanie Hanson on Hardanger fiddle, and Bob Madison on euphonium. Sarah is director of the music program at First Lutheran Church, Bemidji, and plays piano in the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. Melanie has served as the BSO concertmaster since 2011 and is conductor of the Park Rapids Classic Chorale. Free, open to the public. Treats afterward.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry Pop-up Pantry will be today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte, starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6 or until food bundles run out. If possible, bring empty boxes to be swapped for prepared bundles. Each bundle is a $20 donation; no limit on how many. Pre-registration at www.rubyspantry.org. Drive-through distribution; guests do not leave vehicles. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran church, Laporte.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat at The Hub
The Hub, Hackensack, will hold an open house trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. People may set up a table, bring their candy to hand out, and enjoy the evening. Open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Win cash or turkeys!
Win Cash or Turkeys at the 40&8 Turkey Bingo, 7 p.m., at the Walker American Legion, sponsored by the 40&8 and Sons of the American Legion. Proceeds will be used for nursing scholarships.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 26-27
Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights in Walker is a great way to “light up the town” and start the holiday season. Fun activities for the whole family: Reindeer Ramble, a Float Village on Fifth, Party with Santa at Walker Bay Theater, Community Christmas Tree decorating and more. To be an event sponsor or for more information on the Leech Lake Chamber website, leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.