Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Friday, Oct. 28
Walleye dinner
Lake May Center, Hwy. 34 S., Walker, will serve a walleye dinner fundraiser starting at 5 p.m.
CMR Show at Craguns
The Community of Minnesota Resorts introduces its Resort, Campground and Cabin Show at Cragun’s Resort Event Center, Gull Lake, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 28-29
Live music at The Chase
Enjoy live music with Tim Eggebraaten, 7 p.m., at Chase on the Lake in Walker.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Emmanuel Lutheran Festival
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 603 Hwy. 371 NW, Backus. will hold a Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. with games, treats, hayrides prizes and FREE fun for all.
Candlelight Hike
Join the “Spooky Candlelight Hike” at Lake Bemidji State Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m., self-guided, come in costume. A family friendly hike along the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Short story at 6 p.m. at the Amphitheater Games, crafts, treats in the Visitor Center. Sponsored by Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park.
Monday, Oct. 31
Legion Haunted House
The Walker American Legion will host a Halloween Haunted House from 4-8 p.m.
Haunted Hub in Hack?
The Hackensack Hub will be open from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All trick or treaters are invited to stop by. If you’re someone who lives in the country and never gets any trick-or-treaters — the Hub will have tables for you to set up and hand out treats for the kids.
Treats for Tots
Northern Lights Event Center will hold “Treats for Tots” starting at 4 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 4
Deer Hunters’ Dinner
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve a deer hunters’ dinner at the Legion Post starting at 5 p.m. Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, milk/coffee, pie. Adults $12, age 10 and younger, $7. Proceeds benefit veterans and the community. All are welcome.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 4-5
Live music at The Chase
Enjoy live music with David Lee at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Tues., Nov. 8
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30-noon. Guest speaker, Cindy Gackle, will discuss preventing falls. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Concert at CLC
A concert featuring the Jazz Collective, Raider Concert Winds and Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra is at Chalberg Theater, CLC, 8:01 p.m., cost is $5.
Thurs., Nov. 10
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds, Akeley. Service members, bring anyone you wish. This is a open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Swedish holiday crafts
Come learn some fun new Swedish holiday crafts at 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, presented by the Bemidji American Swedish Institute.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Turkey Bingo!
Play Turkey Bingo at the Walker Legion, 7 p.m. Win cash or turkeys. Proceeds used for nursing scholarships. Presented by the Cass County 40&8 and Walker SAL.
Band Festival
The second annual Lakes Band Festival with the CLC Wind Symphony will be at 2 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd HS; free admission.
Monday, Nov. 28
Music Outreach concert
Gathering of Waters, a free music outreach concert with the CLC Wind Symphony and St. Cloud Municipal Band, will be held at 7 p.m. at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls.
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle Mingle
The second annual Jingle Mingle featuring CLC’s Jazz Orchestra, will be at 6:30 p.m., Round House Event Center, Brainerd, $5.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Holy Joly!
The second annual Holy Joly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
