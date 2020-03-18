Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Beltrami garden party cancelled
Beltrami County Master Gardeners are cancelling the 2020 Garden Party because of the CORVID-19 virus. If you have already sent in your registration fees, those will be returned. The club looks forward to hosting future events as this national safety concern evolves.
Firearms Safety Training cancelled
DNR Firearms Safety Training originally planned for March 30 through April 23, at The Hub in Hackensack has been cancelled.
AARP tax prep cancelled
The AARP free tax preparations every Wednesday at The Hub in Hackensack are cancelled.
FWWC meeting cancelled
The First Widows and Widowers Club meeting for March 30 has been cancelled
Bemidji Choir cancelled
The Bemidji Choir performance at St. Agnes in Walker March 23 has been cancelled.
Kitchigami Libraries closed
All Kitchigami Regional Library Service branch libraries, including Walker, will be closed effective March 18, until further notice. Bookmobile services will operate as a pick-up service only at stops. Regional KRLS Board meeting on March 19 is cancelled. Fees associated with overdue materials will be waived during this time period. Please view digital collections for 24/7 access to materials.
Symphony fundraiser postponed
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra originally set for March 22, has been postponed due to the corona virus.
Thursday, March 19
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Monday, March 23
Garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a garden class at 1:30 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 24
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Mon.-Tu., Mar. 30-31
Linen sale
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Linen Sale, sponsored by St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary. Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Room B/C.
Wednesday, April 1
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Sue Wickland. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Sue Wickland and Michelle Nistler. Program: “The Girl in Building C.” Presenter Sue Eikenberry. Also STAR Scholarship Brief.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Holy Week, April 5-12
Holy Week Union Congr. Church
Union Congregational Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10 jointly with St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.
Holy Week St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. jointly with Union Congr. Church; Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, sunrise vigil at 7 a.m., light breakfast, 8 a.m., and Easter worship, 9 a.m.
Holy Week Trinity Luth., Cass Lake
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), on Hwy. 2 in Cass Lake, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. with communion; Maundy Thursday, 5:30 p.m., with communion; Good Friday April 10, 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, continental breakfast, 9-10 a.m., followed by Easter Sunday worship with holy communion, 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Monday, April 20
New Chorale forming
Are you of Norwegian ancestry? Would you like to visit Norway? Even if you’re not Norwegian, do you love to sing in a SATB choir? Then you might be interested in attending the Minnesota Norskland Chorale’s first rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Community Church of Walker (UCC). For more info email to aamodt@paulbunyan.net.
Thursday, May 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Hope Lutheran Church. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Sherry Kiisa and Carol Fjelstul. Program: Reading Corps, Presenter Kim Kusler. Also Home Fund/GPT/NWH Brief.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
