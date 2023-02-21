Events and activities
St. Agnes Lenten fish frys
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve Lenten Fish Frys on the following Fridays: Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7. The Knights of Columbus will prepare and serve their famous fish fry with pride. Proceeds go to scholarships for parish youth.
Wed., Feb. 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Friendship.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is drive-through, from 4:30-6 p.m. or until shares run out. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. You may pre-register for your bundles at www.RubysPantry.org. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site. Ruby’s Pantry is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Coffee, Conversation
Coffee and Conversation with Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth, 8 to 10 a.m., Village Square, Walker.
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Friday, Feb. 24
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Viking Legacy
A presentation on the Viking Legacy will be given by Lars Walker, Viking reenactor, author of the Erling Skjalgsson Sagas and translator, 2 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE, Bemidji. Free, open to the public, presented by Sons of Norway Lodge 1-500. For more info contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net
Friday, March 3
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Thursday, March 9
Military group meets
A military group will meet the second Thursday, at Bogy’s in Park Rapids at 5 p.m. This is an open group and servicemembers are encouraged to bring family members and friends. Come and enjoy a meal together. Call lynn at (218) 652-4378 if you have any questions. Come support a veteran’s restaurant!
Friday, March 10
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Wed., March 15
Lunch and Learn
Lunch and Learn, noon, Leech Lake Area Chamber offices, “Chamber 101” Class.
Friday, March 17
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Tuesday, March 21
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at the WACC, 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Walker Rotary.
Friday,March 24
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 30 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still accepted, but time is running out. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
Friday, March 31
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
