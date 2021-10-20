10 years ago...
The WHA School District has made considerable progress rebuilding its unreserved fund balance. For FY 2009-10, WHA had a balance of $639,380. Three years earlier the balance was a negative $518,000.
Despite these improvements, the State Auditor’s Office recommends a district have a balance to cover a minimum of two months of regular general fund operating expenses; in WHA’s case, $1.34 million.
Due to delayed state aid payments, the state still owes WHA $1.3 million that should have been paid during FY 09-10,
25 years ago...
The Cass County Board has voted to offer the new job of county administrator to Robert H. Yochum, who has accepted and will start Nov. 18
Yochum has experience in private and public sectors. He is currently general manager of Met-Con Companies, Bloomington, and served for nine hears as president and CEO of ABC Bus Co., Faribault.
For seven years he was city administrator of Faribault and also was assistant city manager at Council Bluffs, Iowa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s in urban and regional studies from Mankato State University.
50 years ago...
An unseasonable and unforecasted tornado touched down Monday night on the northwest corner of Four Point Lake, southeast of Hackensack in Powers Township. Damage was not extensive and no one was injured. However many trees were blown down, some roads were blocked and power lines snapped.
The roof of a cabin at Tri-Birches Resort was blown off and was found 75 feet away. The home of Burl Megears was slightly damaged by falling trees. Neighbors and friends helped clear the fallen trees by Tuesday morning.
