10 years ago...

Fifty-four WHA Students were honored at the recent Lions Academic Honors Banquet.

Five received Outstanding Senior Awards:

Art: Sydney Westfield

Math: Ciera Clyde

English: Emily Bloomquist

Social Studies: Callahan Clark

Science: Estee Hilsabeck

Sponsored by the Walker and Akeley Lions clubs and WhA School, the awards are given to seniors, juniors and sophomores who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA for the entire school year.

25 years ago...

WHA students will participate in a super mileage vehicle competition next year as part of their pre-engineering course. The course is designed to apply concepts of design, drafting, engineering and new product development.  

Plans must be submitted by January 1997. Planning will continue throughout the summer and into the first quarter of the school year. The competition itself will be held in May at Brainerd International Raceway.

50 years ago...

Gary Trimble and James Fladeboe have been elected to three year terms on the Walker-Hackensack School Board.

Clifton Sycks and Mrs. Bruce Eveland were elected to the Backus School Board for three year terms.

At Laporte, Emery Gendron was re-elected to a three-year term. Mrs. Shirley Schmidt is the new member of the board, replacing Clyde Jansen who did not file for re-election.

Francis Voytas, F. C. Simons and Robert Burch were elected for three year terms to the ISD School Board at Remer.

