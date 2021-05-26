10 years ago...
Fifty-four WHA Students were honored at the recent Lions Academic Honors Banquet.
Five received Outstanding Senior Awards:
Art: Sydney Westfield
Math: Ciera Clyde
English: Emily Bloomquist
Social Studies: Callahan Clark
Science: Estee Hilsabeck
Sponsored by the Walker and Akeley Lions clubs and WhA School, the awards are given to seniors, juniors and sophomores who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA for the entire school year.
25 years ago...
WHA students will participate in a super mileage vehicle competition next year as part of their pre-engineering course. The course is designed to apply concepts of design, drafting, engineering and new product development.
Plans must be submitted by January 1997. Planning will continue throughout the summer and into the first quarter of the school year. The competition itself will be held in May at Brainerd International Raceway.
50 years ago...
Gary Trimble and James Fladeboe have been elected to three year terms on the Walker-Hackensack School Board.
Clifton Sycks and Mrs. Bruce Eveland were elected to the Backus School Board for three year terms.
At Laporte, Emery Gendron was re-elected to a three-year term. Mrs. Shirley Schmidt is the new member of the board, replacing Clyde Jansen who did not file for re-election.
Francis Voytas, F. C. Simons and Robert Burch were elected for three year terms to the ISD School Board at Remer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.