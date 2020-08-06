Central MN Council on Aging (CMCOA) recognizes the challenges organizations face in serving older adults and family caregivers during the Coronavirus pandemic.
In June, the CMCOA received $100,000 from the Minnesota Council on Foundations (MCF) to sub-award organizations serving older adults and caregivers during the pandemic.
From the funds received, CMCOA established a MN Recovery Response Fund. One hundred percent of the funds were to be sub-awarded to community providers to support Coronavirus related services. The purpose of the funding is to support older adults and family caregivers with services such as access to nutrition, volunteers, diversity, virtual service, delivery, and personal protective equipment.
This funding is to be utilized by Dec. 31 in the CMCOA service area which includes: Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, and Wright counties. Eligible applicants were 501(c) 3 non-profit organizations, senior centers, tribal organizations, and faith communities.
In June, a Request for Proposal was sent broadly across the CMCOA region. CMCOA had $100,000 to award, and received 48 applications totaling over $370,000. The applications represented the work their local partners are doing to keep older adults and their caregivers safe, connected, and supported throughout this unprecedented time. A review team, made up of representation from the CMCOA Board of Directors and Advisory Committee, determined how the funds would be awarded.
