The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County increased by only eight to 118 over the last week.
Cass County Public Health officials said 14-day case rate sits at 3.45.
Of the eight new cases, the age range is from 21 to 74, with five females. Three people are in their 70’s and three others in their 50’s.
Hubbard County has 56 positive cases and zero deaths.
In other area counties, Beltrami has 355 cases with four deaths, Crow Wing County has 378 cases with 18 deaths and Itasca County has 250 cases and 13 deaths.
There were 13 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Thursday, nine Friday, 13 Saturday, three Sunday and five Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 85,351 — about 5,000 more since last week. The death toll jumped to 1,927, an increase of 65 from last week. 1,733,292 tests have been completed so far. Patients no longer needing isolation total 78,953.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 9,265 are health care workers. There are 238 people currently hospitalized including 131 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
