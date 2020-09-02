The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County passed the 100 mark and currently sits at 105.
Of the 12 new cases confirmed over the last seven days by Cass County Public Health Tuesday morning, nine of them are 49 and older. The other three are in their 30’s.
The number of cases in Hubbard County jumped by five to 46 with zero deaths.
In other area counties, Beltrami moved to 321 cases with one death, Crow Wing County has 312 cases with 16 deaths, and Itasca County has 201 cases and 12 deaths.
Four confirmed deaths were reported in the state last Thursday, four Friday, two Saturday, one Sunday and six Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 76,355 — nearly 6,000 since last week, which is the most cases in one week since tracking began back in March. The death toll jumped to 1,823, an increase of 44 from last week. 1,498,919 tests have been completed so far. Patients no longer needing isolation is 68,488.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 8,396 are health care workers. There are 294 people currently hospitalized including 136 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
