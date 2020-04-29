Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moondance Events owner Kathy Bieloh has made the difficult decision to postpone the 14th annual Jammin Country Fest until June 24-26, 2021.
“After patiently watching the response to the pandemic on all levels and listening to local, state and federal health and government officials, we have determined that this decision is in the best interest of the safety of our employees, fans, partners and the artists themselves,” Bieloh said in a press release. “With the festival originally set to take place in less than two months, we feel that we have held out as long as we possibly could to do a fair assessment of the situation and go over our near future options.”
Bieloh said it saddens her to have to make this decision, but at the same time she feels good knowing it is the right thing to do. “There are just too many hurdles that we would have to clear and too many unknowns to deal with in such a short time. I really hope all of our Country Jammers understand.”
All ticket, camping and chair tag orders that were placed for the 2020 festival will be valid for Jammin Country Fest in 2021.
As of right now, Bieloh is still planning to host the rock festival in mid-July and will have a better idea on whether that will be a reality in the coming month.
If the rock festival is able to be held July 16-18, fans who wish to use their Jammin Country Fest tickets and camping to attend Jam 29 may do so instead if they choose. If there are any additional options for ticket holders, it will be announced at a later time when decisions have been officially made.
“We are exploring some other options for our country jammers also,” Bieloh added “One would be to have a festival Aug. 7-8 if it looks like the right thing to do. However, it may be a month or so before we could officially entertain that idea.”
Another idea is adding a bonus value in 2021 for fans who purchased tickets in 2020.
“I really appreciate patience from all of the country jammers out there as the landscape of this pandemic changes and we have to change with it. Our whole Moondance Family is in this together and when we are finally able to get everyone back to Moondance, it is going to be extra special,” Bieloh stated.
Moondance Jammin Country Fest will be working with all of the current lineup’s management to try to bring them back for 2021, but cannot guarantee the lineup will be the same. Because of the artist’s pre-existing schedules or other events, it is possible that there may be some changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.