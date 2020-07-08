Three more people from Cass County have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a report sent out last Thursday, a 23-year-old male and 19-year-old female were reported to have the virus, while a 71-year-old woman tested positive the next day and became the 14 person in Cass County to test positive.
Of the 11 previous county cases, two 86-year-old women have died, two are hospitalized and four others are out of isolation.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 39,133 as of Tuesday morning, with the death toll jumping to 1,477, an increase of 36 from last week. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities is 1,157.
So far, 685,247 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19, with the State testing just over 5,000 people daily.
There were eight confirmed deaths reported Thursday, none reported Friday because of the holiday, five Saturday, three Sunday and three Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 3,826 health care workers. There are 267 people currently hospitalized including 121 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 34,377.
Confirmed cases in Hubbard County jumped from five to eight, Crow Wing County has 108 cases with 12 deaths, Beltrami County jumped up to 34 cases, and Itasca County has 64 cases and 12 deaths.
Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases with 12,597 and 787 deaths, while Ramsey County has 4,963 cases and 229 deaths. Lake of the Woods County still has not reported a confirmed case, while Cook County has only one.
