Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature recently approved $6.2 million to provide $1,000 emergency grants to Minnesota Veterans financially affected by COVID-19.
Starting April 6, veterans can apply for a Disaster Relief Grant, administered from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). In addition to the Disaster Relief Grant, veterans who have experienced a more significant impact may also apply for an MDVA COVID-19 Special Needs Grant. Veterans should contact their County Veterans Service Officer for eligibility requirements and assistance with the grant application process.
As one of the main points of contact for grant applications, County Veterans Service Officers also have access to a specially created portal to submit required documents and expedite the grant process. The Special Needs Grant must be filed through County Veteran Service Officer or MDVA, but the Disaster Relief Grant may be submitted directly by the veteran or surviving spouse.
To be eligible for the Special Needs or Disaster Relief Grants, Minnesota veterans or surviving spouses, as defined by Minnesota Statute 197.447, must meet one of the following criteria:
• Applicant or their legal dependent(s) have or had a confirmed case of COVID-19
• A healthcare provider has determined that the applicant’s presence in the workplace would jeopardize their own health or the health of others because of likely exposure to COVID-19
• A healthcare provider determined that the applicant’s health was jeopardized because of diagnosed underlying health condition(s) which would have put them at increased risk if exposed to COVID-19
• The applicant is or was under legal isolation or legal quarantine (Minn. Stat. 144.419) related to a diagnosis of COVID-19 or they are/were caring for a dependent under legal isolation or legal quarantine
• The applicant’s employer directs them not to report to work for COVID-19-related reasons
• The applicant’s workplace is closed for COVID-19-related health and safety reasons and applicant is excused from work duties and cannot be reassigned
• The applicant is financially impacted by a school or care provider closure due to COVID-19
For more information or to apply for one of these grants, go to www.MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief or call or email your County Veteran Service Officer. A full directory of County Veterans Service Officers can be found at www.MACVSO.org or by calling (888) LinkVet (546-5838).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.