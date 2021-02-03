Nearly 450,000 Minnesotans have already received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is just over 9 percent of the state’s population.
Gov. Tim Walz has outlined a plan for more than 35,000 Minnesotans age 65+ to have access to vaccines at more than 100 clinics, hospitals, state community vaccination sites, and other locations across the state this week.
“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care – places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies,” Gov. Walz said.
The Walz administration also launched an online vaccine finder to better connect Minnesotans age 65+ to vaccination opportunities in communities near where they live. The vaccine finder will allow all eligible Minnesotans the opportunity to seek out the vaccine from a local provider. The vaccine finder website is at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/
Since last week, the State of Minnesota has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, and is now administering two times the number of shots given per day on average.
A Cass County Public Health report sent out Monday shows that the number of cases from Jan. 18-31 dropped from 81 to 42. The current 14-day case rate fell to 14.47, which last week was at 27.91
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,210 with Cass County still having only 24. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 2,063, only 10 more since last week.
Cass Lake continues to have the highest number of COVID cases over the two-week period with 17. Pine River has eight, Pillager seven, Backus three, and Walker and Hackensack one each.
Deaths in Hubbard County remain at 38, while the number of cases rose to 1,494. The 14-day case rate is 24.77, down from 35.78 last week.
Beltrami has 2,986 cases and 48 deaths, Crow Wing County has 4,868 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 79, and Itasca County has 2,876 cases and 44 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 463,132 with 448,595 no longer isolated. There were 18 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 16 Thursday, 28 Friday, 19 Saturday, 13 Sunday, two Monday and eight Tuesday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 36,618 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 245 with 33 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
