As coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts our daily lives, keeping you informed is our top priority. We know there’s a lot of information out there about COVID-19 and we promise to help connect you with everything happening in our local community.
While we don’t anticipate any service disruptions due to COVID-19, we want to make sure you are familiar with all the ways you can access your full subscription online.
Sign in to your online account
You have unlimited access to all content on our website. Make sure you are signed in on your devices to receive unlimited access.
Know how to access the e-Edition
The digital copy of our newspaper is available online 24/7. You can access it in a few ways:
• Through the Daily Briefing newsletter
• By visiting our website and selecting ‘E-Edition’ in the menu bar
• Type https://www.walkermn.com/eedition into your browser
Get the facts
Our journalists are spanning northern Minnesota communities to bring you the news and impacts of COVID-19 in the region. It’s an uncertain time, but we’re striving to bring you comprehensive coverage around the clock on all the closings, impacts and measures to keep the public safe.
As a public service, readers can access our coverage of the virus digitally at no charge. We also are publishing a new daily digital newsletter that assembles all our COVID-19 coverage, local news and sports and more in one place.
We are urging our journalists to take precautions to stay healthy when they are out reporting stories, but we are committed to making sure that you have all the news you need on the virus and its growing impact in our community.
As a subscriber, we thank you very much for your ongoing support to help us do this critical work during a time when accurate and local news is needed the most.
Contact us with any questions. We’re here to help when you need it. Please reach out to us via email, social media or phone. We wish you and your families safety and good health.
Sincerely
The Pilot-Independent
