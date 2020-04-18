CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Damion Outen and Mackenzie Johnson announce the birth of their son, Phoenix Daniel Kenneth Moore, who arrived at 11:03 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

