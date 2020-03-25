PERHAM — Arvig announced March 20 they are temporarily limiting their retail centers to appointment-only as a precautionary measure to protect customers and employees from the potential threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Arvig’s Customer Care team will remain available to assist customers as usual either online at arvig.com, via online chat, or by calling (888) 992-7844. Customers who need to visit a retail center can make arrangements by calling and scheduling an appointment after being pre-screened through a series of questions.

“The well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operation officer at Arvig. “Transitioning to appointment-only retail centers is one of the steps we are taking to keep our communities healthy.”

