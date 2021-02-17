ST. PAUL — As hospitalizations and the COVID-19 positivity rate continue to decline and the state makes progress in vaccinating those most vulnerable, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that went into effect Saturday to continue supporting Minnesota’s economic recovery and make adjustments to COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities,” said Governor Walz. “Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated.”
Executive Order 21-07 takes steps to further reopen Minnesota’s economy safely, including:
• Increasing the “not to exceed” capacity in restaurants to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 50 percent
• Increasing indoor entertainment “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25 percent
• Increasing private events and celebrations “not to exceed” capacity to 50, while leaving the maximum capacity at 25
• Increasing gym and pool “not to exceed” capacity to 250, while leaving maximum capacity at 25 percent, and reducing distancing requirement to 6 feet.
• Allowing restaurants to stay open until 11 p.m.
“While these measures are not a major dial turn, we know that they will make a difference to thousands of businesses and workers across the state,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “To keep making progress in growing our hospitality sector, it’s critical that we all remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19 by washing our hands, masking up and staying six feet apart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.