BACKUS — A routine traffic stop by Cass County deputies has led to the arrests of three people for receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a firearm.
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Saturday deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle found several items of stolen property, including a firearm from a recent nearby theft.
A search warrant was drafted and issued for a residence in the city where deputies found additional stolen items, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Arrested at the residence was Joseph Frausto, 50, of Backus. Frausto was transported to the Cass County Detention Center and charged with drug possession and felon in possession of ammunition.
Jessica Ammerman, 21, of Backus, was also arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center for drug paraphernalia charges.
Two days later a traffic stop was conducted in Pine River Township with Jerry Frausto, 30, of Backus, arrested for receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Frausto was transported to the Cass County Detention Center and formal charges are pending.
