The number of COVID-19 cases in both Cass and Beltrami counties increased dramatically over the past few days.
According to Cass County Public Health, there are now 43 confirmed cases, up 11 from last week.
Two of those people are in their 20’s, one at 37, one is 46, one at 57, six in their 60’s and one is 85. The number of deaths remains at two.
Beltrami County jumped from 113 to 157 in less than a week, with nearly 30 added over the weekend.
Crow Wing County has 166 cases with 12 deaths, Itasca County 121 cases and 12 deaths, Hubbard County has 21 cases and Wadena County 20.
COVID-19 has reached all 87 counties in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that Lake of the Woods County recorded their first case over the weekend.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
There were five confirmed deaths in the state reported Thursday, five Friday, three Saturday, two Sunday and four Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 52,281 as of Tuesday morning, with the death toll jumping to 1,580, an increase of 32 from last week. So far, 979,988 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 6,043 are health care workers. There are 294 people currently hospitalized including 138 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation number 45,987.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick — it’s one of the best tools to help contain the spread of the virus.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
