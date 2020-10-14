The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County has leveled off over the past week.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of new cases rose by only 34 to 264 since last week, a small drop from the 41 reported the week before.
Of the new cases confirmed, three are school-age students from the Walker, Pillager and Motley areas. There were 13 cases between age 5 and 40.
Based on ZIP codes given, eight people are from the Cass Lake area, four from Pillager, three from Lake Shore, two each from the Bena, Walker, Longville, Pine River, Deer River and Motley areas, and one each from Hackensack, Federal Dam, Backus, Remer and Outing areas.
The 14-day case rate dropped from 25.84 to 20.33 with 59 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota jumped nearly 10,000 in the last week to 114,574. The death toll is at 2,151, an increase of 64 from last week.
Hubbard County increased from 171 cases to 214 with one confirmed death. In other area counties, Beltrami has 657 cases and six deaths, Crow Wing County 748 cases with 20 deaths and Itasca County has 585 cases and 16 deaths.
There were eight confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 14 Thursday, 10 Friday, 10 Saturday, three Sunday and seven Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 10,998 are health care workers. The number of people currently hospitalized sits at 8,500 with 2,328 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.