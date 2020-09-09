The current 14-day COVID-19 active case rate in Cass County was nearly 10 percent just a few weeks ago, but as of Tuesday morning it has fallen to 3.79.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county over the last week rose by seven to 112 in data provided by Cass County Public Health.
Hubbard County has 51 positive cases, with five positive over the last week and zero deaths.
Beltrami had two deaths in the last week, moving them to three with 337 cases.
In other area counties, Crow Wing County has 354 cases with 16 deaths and Itasca County has 222 cases and one additional death at 13.
There were 10 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Thursday, four Friday, six Saturday, three Sunday and two Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 81,608 — more than 4,000 since last week. The death toll jumped to 1,862, an increase of 39 from last week. 1,616,738 tests have been completed so far. Patients no longer needing isolation is 74,235
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 8,880 are health care workers. There are 257 people currently hospitalized including 135 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
