COVID-19 cases in Cass, Hubbard and other area counties continue to drop a week after area hospitals first started to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and first responders.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health, the number of cases from Dec. 14-27 dropped from 162 to 119. The current 14-day case rate sits at 41, which last week was at 64.09.
The case rate has been dropping since Nov. 25 — when over a nine-day period — Nov. 17-25 — the average was 176.22.
Minnesota’s death rate surpassed 5,000 over the Christmas weekend. As of Tuesday morning 5,196 people have died.
Two more people died in Cass County over the last seven days and the totals now sits at 19. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 1,878.
Cass Lake still has the highest number of COVID cases over the two-week period with 26. Walker’s number dropped to 13, Pillager has 20, Remer 14, Backus 11 and Pine River 10.
Deaths in Hubbard County also jumped over the last week from 34 to 37, while the number of cases sits at 1,366.
Beltrami has 2,753 cases and 38 deaths, Crow Wing County 4,421 cases with 59 deaths, and Itasca County has 2,640 cases and 34 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 411,110 as of Tuesday with 393,506 no longer isolated. There were 79 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 57 Friday, 40 Saturday, 13 Sunday and 36 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 31,776 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 287 with 36 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
