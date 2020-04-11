The Cass County Economic Development Corporation received a $350,000 allotment from the State of Minnesota to make Small Business Emergency Loans to qualified businesses in Cass County.
If you have a Cass County-based business that is struggling as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, contact Mike at mike.paulus@co.cass.mn.us. Zero percent interest loans are for $2,500 to $35,000 with a chance of partial forgiveness with a five-year payback.
The EDC also has a different loan program, the Cass County EDC Disaster Loan at $5,000 with zero percent interest and no payments for six months. Five of these loans are left. This loan might be a potential fit for a business that’s struggling but doesn’t fit the eligibility requirements of the Small Business Emergency Loans.
