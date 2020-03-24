Cass County will not be allowing public entry to county buildings through at least April 7. The action took effect March. Courtrooms and court proceedings shall remain open to the public.

Non-essential visits to the courthouse are discouraged. Cass County remains open to serving the public and will now do so through telephone, e-mail, US mail, and on-line services available through the website.

County Board Chairman Neal Gaalswyk and Sheriff Tom Burch will continue to work together to provide information to the public consistent with our Emergency Operations and Continuity of Operation Plans.

Additional details on how the County will monitor courtroom access will be provided on the Cass County website at www.co.cass.mn.us

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments