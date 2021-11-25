Cass County Public Health, 400 Michigan Ave., Walker, will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.

The following free vaccines are available:

• Pfizer, ages 12 and up, including third doses and booster doses for those who qualify.

• Moderna, ages 18 and up, including third doses and booster doses for those who qualify

• Johnson & Johnson, ages 18 and up, including booster doses.

For additional  information and to register by phone, call (218) 547-6847 or 547-6839.

