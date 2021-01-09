Cass County has received Minnesota COVID Relief Grants funding of $572,888.92.
The COVID-19 Relief Grants will provide assistance to local businesses and nonprofit organizations located within Cass County that were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Support will be provided based on the number of days the business or organization was directly affected by the pandemic; the number of employees; and if the business or organization maintains a dedicated actual building/ facility for operations or just a physical presence.
Grant application forms can be downloaded from the Cass County website at co.cass.mn.us Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., unless funds are exhausted earlier. Forms should be returned to the County Administrator, Cass County Courthouse, PO Box 3000, Walker, MN 56484, or email them to josh.stevenson@co.cass.mn.us
Businesses and nonprofit organizations must meet all the following criteria as of Jan. 5, 2021, to be eligible. A business owner’s immigration status does not impact eligibility. Priority will be given to businesses and nonprofits that did not receive COVID-19 Grant funding from Cass County in the past.
• Must be impacted by an executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Must be a for-profit business or non-profit organization located in Cass County
• Must have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State’s Office
• Must not be eligible or have received direct payment from the Minnesota Department of Revenue or Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development related to the MN COVID-19 relief bill.
Given the overwhelming response from area businesses and the funding available, Cass county plans to make the payments below:
• $2,000 for qualified applicants without a dedicated building or facility open to the public for operations.
• $3,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and less than 30 employees.
• $4,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and more than 30 employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.