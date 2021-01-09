Cass County has received Minnesota COVID Relief Grants funding of $572,888.92.

The COVID-19 Relief Grants will provide assistance to local businesses and nonprofit  organizations located within Cass County that were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Support will be provided based on the number of days the business or organization was directly affected by the pandemic; the number of employees; and if the business or organization maintains a dedicated actual building/ facility for operations or just a physical presence.

Grant application forms can be downloaded from the Cass County website at co.cass.mn.us Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., unless funds are exhausted earlier. Forms should be returned to the County Administrator, Cass County Courthouse, PO Box 3000, Walker, MN 56484, or email them to josh.stevenson@co.cass.mn.us

Businesses and nonprofit organizations must meet all the following criteria as of Jan. 5, 2021, to be eligible. A business owner’s immigration status does not impact eligibility. Priority will be given to businesses and nonprofits that did not receive COVID-19 Grant funding from Cass County in the past.

• Must be impacted by an executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic

• Must be a for-profit business or non-profit organization located in Cass County

• Must have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State’s Office

• Must not be eligible or have received direct payment from the Minnesota Department of Revenue or Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development related to the MN COVID-19 relief bill.

Given the overwhelming response from area businesses and the funding available, Cass county plans to make the payments below:

• $2,000 for qualified applicants without a dedicated building or facility open to the public for operations.

• $3,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and less than 30 employees.

• $4,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and more than 30 employees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments