The number of COVID-19 cases in Cass County saw a dramatic jump over the last week.
Cass County Public Health officials are actively working to identify any common theme as to why there are so many new cases. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County now sits at 189, an increase of 49 in less than a week.
Based on ZIP codes given, 12 people are from the Cass Lake area, three each from Walker and Backus, two each from the Remer, Deer River and Motley areas, and one in Hackensack, Pine River, Pillager and the Pequot Lakes areas. Four of the new cases are school-age students, and the rest are between 25 to 80, with 10 others under the age of 42.
The 14-day case rate jumped from 9.99 Sept. 22 to 15.51 Sept. 23. That number now sits at 23.78 with 69 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
In the Brainerd School District, students in grades 9-12 encountered a proven and growing cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the student body. High school classes in grades 9-12 at Brainerd High School, Lincoln Education Center and Brainerd Learning Center were canceled Sept. 23.
High school classes at all three schools were “reset” into a distance learning model for two weeks. Teachers and students will follow the hybrid learning bell schedule. Students will return in the hybrid model with B-group students Oct. 8.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 98,447 — more than 7,000 since last week. The death toll jumped to 2,020, an increase of 41 from last week.
Hubbard County jumped from 85 positive cases to 122 in one week. In other area counties, Beltrami has 460 cases with five deaths, Crow Wing County 554 cases with 18 deaths and Itasca County has 352 cases and 15 deaths.
There were three confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, six Thursday, 10 Friday, four Saturday, seven Sunday and five Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 10,361 are health care workers.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
