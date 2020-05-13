For the second day in a row, a Cass County resident has died from COVID-19.
The deaths of the two women, who were both in their 80’s, were reported Sunday and Monday.
Minnesota’s death toll now sits at 614 as of Tuesday morning. There were 20 deaths confirmed Sunday, 13 Monday and 23 Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota is 12,494, with 1,436 health care workers. Another 496 people are currently hospitalized including 199 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 8,223.
Cass County has eight confirmed cases and Hubbard County still sits at zero. Crow Wing County has 23 cases and one death and Beltrami County six cases and no deaths.
Monday afternoon, Department of Health officials highlighted the importance of Minnesotans’ participation in case investigations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Contact tracing is the process of slowing the spread of a disease by interviewing people who have tested positive to understand who they may have been in contact with while they were ill—particularly vulnerable populations. It’s a core element of a public health response to the outbreak of an infectious disease. Public health officials used contact tracing to effectively slow and stop the large measles outbreak in 2017, as well as several other outbreaks in recent years.
Additionally, the Department discussed the state’s first shipment of Remdesivir, which officials allocated to health care facilities for treatment of people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 cases. The drug has been shown to help reduce the time it takes for patients to recover from COVID-19, and it can serve as a bridge to additional treatments coming in the months ahead. Additional shipments are expected later this week.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order allowing students in critical care sectors to attend classes for needed in-person training or testing in order to graduate. The Executive Order will fill workforce shortages by accelerating entry into critical sectors for up to 1,000 students that will serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations.
