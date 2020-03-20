Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has adjusted its operational procedures and is ready to respond to public safety needs.
One procedure change you may notice is when calling 911 for assistance. In the event of a medical emergency, you will be asked some screening questions pertaining to symptoms, as well as recent travel, during a set of pre-arrival instructions. These questions are important to help first-responders determine the needs of the medical situation.
If you need to communicate with or contact the sheriff’s office, dial 911 for emergencies, (218) 547-1424 or e-mail cass.sheriff@co.cass.mn.us for non-emergencies. Additional contact information is available at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/services/law_enforcement_and_corrections/index.php
Extensive cleaning and sanitizing of facilities and vehicles is ongoing. The 24/7 operations will continue, and the Detention Center will be limited to off-site video visitation.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Cass County officials share the following information and resources:
• Stay home when sick, cover their cough and practice good hand hygiene. These recommendations are especially important during cold and flu season.
• Staying home when sick is a fundamental “stop the spread” tip that can be particularly difficult to follow, either because people have no sick leave or they feel otherwise compelled to show up and tough it out.
• Frequently clean all commonly touched work surfaces, work areas and equipment.
• During an outbreak, we strongly encourage employees to reconsider going to work when sick.
• Staying home when sick protects not only other individual employees, but also the larger workforce of an organization. One sick employee staying home may be an inconvenience, but an entire team of sick employees can become a far greater problem for the entire organization or business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.