The Cass Lake Clinic is taking appointments for all people 18 years old and above who live in several area communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination shots are given every Friday for those who live in Cass Lake, Bena, Walker, Deer River, Federal Dam, Longville, Boy River, Laporte, S. Lake and Inger. A current Minnesota driver’s license with address listed is required to get the vaccine.
The vaccination clinic is held every Friday. Call (218) 368-4763 to schedule an appointment. The hotline is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
The clinic is distributing both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, subject to availability. Approximately 3,030 eligible patients have been vaccinated to date. If the current supply of vaccines runs out, an appointment must be scheduled starting the next Monday.
Last week Gov. Tim Walz announced that he remains focused on vaccinating 70 percent of adults 65 years of age and older before expanding eligibility, and aims to reach this goal by the end of March.
“As of last Thursday, Minnesota has vaccinated more than 43 percent of Minnesotans aged 65 and over. Severe illness and death in our long-term care settings have plummeted as we vaccinated these most at-risk Minnesotans: deaths are down 97 percent from their November peak, and cases are down 89 percent.
“We set out to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, and we are honoring that commitment. Older Minnesotans have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are focused on making sure they get vaccinated and keeping them safe,” said Gov. Walz. “These vaccines work — we can see that in the plummeting cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in long-term care facilities around our state. We will continue working with a robust network of providers to vaccinate all Minnesota seniors who need the most protection against COVID-19 right away.”
Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have come from those aged 65 and over.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health Monday afternoon, the number of cases over a two-week period jumped from 25 to 42, with the case rate going up to 14.47.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,486 with Cass County remaining at 24. The total number of positive cases in Cass County rose to 2,129.
The number of deaths in Hubbard County is 40, while the number of cases is 1,541. The 14-day case rate dropped to 16.51.
Beltrami has 3,099 cases and 51 deaths, Crow Wing County has 5,068 cases and 81 deaths, and Itasca County has 3,071 cases and 46 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 485,230 with 471,647 no longer isolated. There were nine confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, seven Thursday, 12 Friday, 13 Saturday, eight Sunday and three Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 37,811 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 79 with 14 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 368-4763 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
