Cass County Public Health will hold “Walk-In Wednesdays” COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Health, Human and Veterans Services (HHVS), 400 Michigan Ave., Walker.

The following free vaccines are available:

• Pfizer, ages 12 and up, including third doses and booster doses for those who qualify;

• Moderna, ages 18 and up, including third doses for those who qualify; and

• Johnson and Johnson (single shot), ages 18 and up.

Register at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/ Find a clinic by searching for the location: Cass County.

In addition, a special COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive is available for those receiving their first doses only.

From  Oct. 10 through Dec. 29, a $100 VISA  gift card will be given to first dose recipients,your choice of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, by walk-in or scheduled in advance. This offer is only good at Cass County HHVS while supplies last.

COVID-19 precautions of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet are required at a clinic. COVID-19 tests are not available at Cass County HHVS.

For questions or more information, Call (218) 547-6839.

