In light of ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Central Lakes College campuses will be closed to the public through the end of December.

The rise in community spread numbers in our region over the past few weeks adds further emphasis to the need to be vigilant about safety-minded behaviors and interactions.

Even though CLC has not experienced significant transmission on its campuses, the College is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our students, employees and the public.

Buildings will be closed to the public, including walkers. Access will be limited to CLC employees, students, CLC partners and those accessing our partner organizations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments