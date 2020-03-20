Ministry has not stopped at Calvary Church in Walker, but it has changed rapidly to adapt to new conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting March 22, Calvary worship services will be only online for the next eight weeks. There will be no public gatherings for Sunday worship services in the building or United youth group. To access services and get updated information, check out website at Calvarychurchwalker.org
Small groups are suspended until the end of March at which time staff will re-evaluate. “We will soon have online simple tutorial videos for how to access and use the ZOOM meeting platform online for small groups and committee meetings.”
Special health precautions are being taken in the building with visitors asked to call ahead — (218) 547-1897 — and wait in the foyer until staff comes to assist you. The public is asked to refrain from entering staff offices.
In-person conversations will happen in the sanctuary space following social distancing guidelines. The staff team will be producing daily video devotionals that will be available on facebook.
For a pastoral phone call or facetime appointment, call the office to set up a time to contact you. For those who wish to financially partner with us during this demanding time, online giving is available or you can contact your bank to set up automatic giving.
Editor’s note: Other churches that have made changes can email information to pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
