The City of Walker is working to ensure the safety, security and health of the public and our employees while continuing to provide excellent customer service.
Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on limiting the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, we are now in remote operational status. The City of Walker is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work supporting our citizens and customers who live and work in the area.
While City Hall doors and DMV will be closed to the public effective March 23, we will be available to conduct business by phone, e-mail and mail.
Walker Bay Spirits is open 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, please limit the customers to four at a time during this period of social distancing.
Please help out the Public Works Department by not flushing any wipes, towels, rags etc., down the toilet. There have already been sewer back-up due to the flushing of these types of articles and no one wants to deal with a back-up in their home or business.
Thank you and be safe.
