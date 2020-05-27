The Class of 2020 made some history Friday night as both Laporte and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools held graduation services, albeit not the traditional one they expected when their senior year began last fall.
A reverse parade organized by teachers and community members was held in Laporte, while Kathy Bieloh opened up Moondance Fairgrounds for WHA’s commencement.
Students watched from the sidelines as officials first cancelled both the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments, leading to distancing learning and the cancellation of many more events because of COVID-19. This year’s seniors missed out on awards banquets, proms, scholarship nights, spring sports and senior class trips.
For WHA seniors, their last day of school was a Thursday, the day before Friday, March 13 and the start of a three-day weekend. The next week they began distance learning.
Friday night was the first time the senior class had gotten together, only they weren’t allowed to get out of their vehicles; but that didn’t dampen the mood. Throughout the hour-long “drive-in movie theater” graduation, there were plenty of horn honks. Forty-five of the 51 seniors were all lined up in their vehicles with immediate family members to receive their diplomas and get their photos taken. Leech Lake TV and KQ 102 joined force to livestream the ceremony.
After a welcome by Principal Ryan Jensen, both Hannah Morris and Brianna Raddatz gave speeches.
“It is a great privilege to be standing here in front of you all. With all the uncertainty surrounding us, we are grateful to be having a graduation,” Morris said. “Thank you to everyone who contributed in making today possible. Graduation is our final milestone as high schoolers. All the hard work and dedication we have put into our academics and athletics has led us to this moment.”
Morris also thanked teachers, coaches, families and friends, with a special acknowledgment to her classmates.
“We have reached the end of our journey together. Everything must eventually come to and end, sadly. But I believe every single one of you will do great things and make an impact on everyone you meet. You all have made an impact on my life and I am just one person.”
In Raddatz’s speech, she talked about being confined to her home the better part of nine weeks, and all the free times she’s spent thinking.
“I am sure that a lot of the same questions have crossed all of our minds. ‘When will life go back to normal?’ Am I going to be able to attend college regularly in the fall?’ ‘Will my family and friends stay safe during this pandemic?’ It is easy to become obsessed with speculating about what will happen in the future, especially in times of uncertainty. But, I think that it is important that we remember to live in the moment. Each day of our lives is a precious gift that we must not take for granted,” Raddatz said.
“Take today for example. This ceremony is far from traditional, but at least we are here together. Because when you really think about it, that is what matters most,” she said.
Later in her speech, Raddatz talked about the extreme political, social and economic turmoil they are about to enter.
“The way I see it, things can only improve from this point on. We are the generation that must be the change. I ask everyone right now to take a moment to think of the parents, teaches, coaches and mentors that have impacted your perceptions of the world. These people, whether we realize it or not, have heavily influenced our beliefs. I encourage each and every graduate here to go out into the world and share those beliefs. Always stand up for what you believe in, and be the change you want to see in the world.”
In closing, Raddatz said, “So, to the class of 2020, I ask you to be proud of everything we have accomplished in these last four years, and always cherish the memories we have together. But remember, as we close this chapter of our lives, we are beginning a new journey, and there is so, so much good to come,” she concluded.
Over the next several minutes the graduates were driven up to the stage area, exiting their vehicles to pic up their diploma.
For the first time in many years there were eight Native-American students receiving their diplomas — Alexis Agard, Justine Day, Jayda Dickson, Sarah Evans, Kyler Lally, Cole Rasmussen, Trenton “TJ” Smith and Laneasha Williams. Day received a Star Quilt for having the highest GPA.
After the ceremony, the motorcade was escorted back to Walker by the Walker Joint Fire Department.
Nine graduate from Laporte
Teachers and staff at Laporte School wanted to make an abbreviated school year special for the nine graduating seniors.
A reverse parade, led by the Lakeport Township Fire Department and First Responders, began at the fire hall and proceeded to the school where administrators, staff and teachers were waiting to applaud the seniors’ accomplishments and send them off into the future. Two members of the former Laporte Community Band were also on hand to play music.
Congratulatory yard signs for each senior were posted along the sidewalk in front of the school, and the staff also made up gift baskets for each of the graduates.
