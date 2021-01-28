PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health/Hubbard County Public Health continues to vaccinate community members on a phased approach as instructed by the Minnesota Department of Health.

So far, vaccine clinics have been organized based on the amount of vaccine allocated from the State.

There continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota and CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is not taking names for vaccine registration. Community Health will organize vaccine clinics based on vaccine distributed to Hubbard County and at this time, future clinics have not been scheduled.

Monitor the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Facebook page, website (www.CHISJH.org), newspapers and radio for COVID-19 vaccine clinic updates. For people without computer access, call Community Health at (218) 237-5464 and leave a message.

If you have internet access, use your technology resources and reserve the telephone resources for those people without electronic access. We are working as timely as possible to offer the vaccine to the community using phased guidelines from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.

The public should continue taking precautions — wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.

