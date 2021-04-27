PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health/Hubbard County Public Health continues to vaccinate community members and will be hosting two upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The Moderna vaccine will be offered at both clinics for ages 18 and older.
The clinics will be held Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Laporte Public School and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake George Town Hall.
No appointment is required for these walk-in clinics. A registration form will be required to be completed prior to vaccination. There is no charge for a COVID-19 vaccine through CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health. Nurses at the clinics will be available to help answer questions.
With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Hubbard County, we encourage the community to take advantage of vaccination opportunities, whether through Community Health or through their own health care provider. The public should continue taking precautions — wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.
