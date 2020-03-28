The Board of Directors of the Countryside Food Co-op in Hackensack decided March 23 to temporarily cease all operations for an indefinite period, in response to the diagnosed community spread of COVID-19 in Cass County.
“We are very concerned for the health and welfare of our volunteers, most of whom fall within the ‘most vulnerable’ age group identified by the CDC,” said President Bob Hankey. “It was a difficult decision as the Co-op provides food in the local community, but we believe it is the right one and we will reopen just as soon as we can determine it is safe to do so.”
Perishable food in the store will be donated to local foodshelves and non-perishable food will be safely stored. The co-op does not sell any personal paper products or sanitizing gel.
The notice of the co-op’s temporary closure went up on their Facebook page and Web site the same day. Updates to this closure will be posted there as well.
Countryside Food Co-op is an all-volunteer cooperative since its inception in the mid-1970s. It is well-known for its selection of cheeses, grains and flours, organic foods and extensive fresh spices. Additionally, the Co-op makes frequent, significant donations to charitable organizations in the area.
