In response to the COVID-19 awareness, the Walker Food Shelf is taking necessary measures that are vital for the community’s protection.
As a result of these precautions, the Community Church “Melodies For Meals” concert that was scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The mission of the Walker Food Shelf does not change, however, in times of concern. Food insecurity continues to be addressed and distribution of food is a priority. Those in need are the most vulnerable in a public health emergency and fundraising efforts are vital in order to provide necessary resources.
Individual financial donations are more important than ever at this time. Available options include:
• Various “donation cans” hosted by local merchants
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail – P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
The food shelf encourages the community to use www.Facebook.com/ WalkerAreaFoodShelf as a resource for future updates, news and announcements.
