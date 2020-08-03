A test that could determine if an individual has previously been infected with COVID-19 is now available at Sanford Health. The direct access test for antibodies is available for $65 and does not require approval from a doctor.
The test, which is available at nearly 50 Sanford Health locations, requires a blood draw analysis for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. If antibodies are found, it is likely the person has previously had, or been exposed to, COVID-19. A lack of antibodies suggests the individual has not previously had the virus, or recently had the virus and antibodies have not yet been created. As with most tests, false positive and false negative results are possible.
Test results are delivered in My Sanford Chart within three to four days. Patients who do not have a My Sanford Chart account will receive results in the mail.
Antibodies are an immune system response formed to attack a virus. It is important to remember that this test is not for determining if someone is currently ill. Anyone experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.
“This is the next frontier in this ongoing battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Sanford Laboratories will be able to process more than 1,000 of these antibody tests each day. The information gained will be helpful to individuals, and also the health care community as we continue to learn more about this new virus.”
Because this is a direct access test, insurance is not billed and payment is required at the time of service. Sanford Laboratories accepts all major credit cards.
Sanford Health is also conducting research to determine the significance of antibody tests. Using employees who have volunteered, Sanford Research is studying caregivers who are at highest concern for potential COVID-19 exposure to learn more about prevalence, duration and rate of acquisition of antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Antibody testing is available at the below Sanford Health locations:
Sanford Bemidji Walker Clinic
Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic
Sanford Health Park Rapids Clinic
Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic
Sanford Bemidji- 1611 Anne St. Clinic
