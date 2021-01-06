COVID-19 numbers across the state are improving at a significant rate following the pause on activities around the holidays.
Wednesday afternoon Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference to discuss loosening restrictions on indoor dining and other settings, and what the next steps are in the state’s response to COVID-19.
In a report sent out by Cass County Public Health, the number of cases from Dec. 21-Jan. 4 dropped from 119 to 95. The report also states that the current 14-day case rate sits at 32.73, which last week was at 41.
The case rate has been dropping since Nov. 25 — when over a nine-day period the average was 176.22.
As of Tuesday morning, Minnesota’s death rate sits at 5,461, an increase of 265 from last week.
Over the last week one more Cass County person died from COVID, moving the number to 20. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 1,925.
The highest number of COVID cases over the two-week period is in Cass Lake with 23. Backus jumped up to 15, Walker sits at 12, Pillager has 13, Hackensack nine and Pine River five.
Deaths in Hubbard County remain at 37, while the number of cases rose by 26 with 1,388 total cases.
Beltrami has 2,807 cases and six new deaths to put it at 44. Crow Wing County has 4,537 cases and eight new deaths at 67, and Itasca County has 2,684 cases and six new deaths at 40.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 425,261 as of Tuesday with 406,667 no longer isolated. There were 66 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 61 Thursday, no report for New Year’s Day, 54 Saturday, 53 Sunday, 13 Monday and 18 Tuesday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 32,966 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 258 with 50 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.