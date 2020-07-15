The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County rose to 21 Monday afternoon after six more people tested positive.
Three of the people are in their 20s and the other three are in their 40s.
Beltrami County also saw a surge as the number of cases jumped from 34 to 58 in less than a week.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 43,170 as of Tuesday morning, with the death toll jumping to 1,510, an increase of 33 from last week.
So far, 777,614 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19, with the State testing more than 5,000 people daily.
There were five confirmed deaths reported Thursday, four on Friday, three Saturday, two Sunday and six more Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 4,137 health care workers. There are 236 people currently hospitalized including 107 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 37,749.
Confirmed cases in Hubbard County sits at 11, Crow Wing County has 116 cases with 12 deaths and Itasca County has 76 cases and 12 deaths.
Following the advice of public health experts, Gov. Tim Walz extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency that gives the state flexibility in responding to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from COVID-19 to an additional 30 days. Including Minnesota, 49 out of 50 states remain in a COVID-19 state of emergency.
“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” said Gov. Walz. “The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic. As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”
