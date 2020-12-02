The death toll and positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an unprecedented rate across the state.
Last week, Minnesota reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day (101), bringing the state to 3,593 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
“As we hit this somber milestone, we owe those families a promise. We must promise them that their loved ones did not die in vain. We must honor them by fighting this virus at every turn. We must redouble our efforts to protect one another,” Gov. Tim Walz said.
Over the last couple of weeks the number of positive cases provided by Cass County Public Health jumped from 691 to 1,448 with 10 confirmed deaths. Cass County’s 14-day case rate (Nov. 16-29) is 143.68 with 417 cases in the current 14-day case rate.
Positive cases in Cass County over the last 14 days listed by zip codes has Walker with 81 positive cases. Pine River has 68, Pillager 60, Cass Lake 33 and Backus 32.
Hubbard County cases increased from 636 Nov. 11 to 1,146 this week with 15 new deaths for a total of 25. The positive case count for Laporte moved up to 47 over the last two weeks. Park Rapids is at 143, Lake George has 28 cases, Akeley 26 and Nevis 23.
In other area counties, Beltrami has 2,154 cases and 18 deaths, Crow Wing County 3,604 cases with 34 deaths and Itasca County has 1,932 cases and 23 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota sits at 318,763. The death toll is at 3,593, an increase of nearly 1,000 since Nov. 11.
There were 72 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 101 Friday, 45 Saturday and 57 Sunday and 15 Monday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 22,947 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 633 with 130 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
