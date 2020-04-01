The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose from 77 two weeks ago to 576 as of Tuesday morning.
So far 10 people have died while 56 others are hospitalized including 24 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation is 260.
Of the nearly 18.882 people tested, those that were confirmed are in 48 counties. The first and only case in Cass County was confirned March 22, while Beltrami County has three cases. Both Hubbard and Crow Wing counties have zero confirmed cases, while Itasca County has one.
What you can do to prepare, if you or a family member gets ill, or if your community experiences spread of COVID-19.
Start now
• Monitor local information about COVID-19 in your community.
• Practice personal protective measures (e.g., keep social distance when in public and wash hands frequently, especially when in public spaces).
• Put household plan into action.
• People who are 65 and older, or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
Continue these activities
• Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases.
• Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptomatic:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Call your health care provider’s office before you go in.
• Limit movement in the community.
• Limit visitors.
• Know what additional measures people at high risk and who are vulnerable should take.
• Implement personal protective measures (e.g., stay home when sick, hand-washing, respiratory etiquette, clean frequently touched surfaces daily).
• Create a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to COVID-19 in the community.
• Consider getting a two-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications, food and other essentials to keep at home. Know how to get food delivered if possible.
• Establish ways to communicate with others (e.g., family, friends, co-workers).
• Establish plans to telework, what to do about child care needs, and how to adapt to cancellation of events.
• Know about emergency operations plans for schools/workplaces of household members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.