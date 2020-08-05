Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Cass County Public Health over the last week.
As of Tuesday morning that there are now 62 cases in the county. Of those who have tested positive over the last week, a large portion are between the ages of 14 to 35.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
One business in Walker chose to close its doors for four days because an employee failed to tell the employer they had symptoms and had taken the test before coming back to work. A positive test result came back in the day after they worked, but all the other employees have since tested negative.
The Star-Tribune website has a breakdown of positive cases based on zip codes. There are seven people from Walker, 14 in Cass Lake, 8 in Pine River, 6 from Longville, and between 1-5 in both Hackensack and Remer.
There are 32 confirmed cases in Hubbard County with zero deaths. Both Laporte and Nevis have between 1-5 cases, Akeley zero and Park Rapids 12.
Crow Wing County saw the biggest jump in cases in the area with 47 new cases since last week. They now have 213 cases with 13 deaths.
Beltrami County jumped from 157 to 200 with zero deaths and Itasca County moved from 121 to 134 with 12 deaths.
There were six confirmed deaths in the state reported Thursday, six Friday, eight Saturday, two Sunday and four Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 57,162 as of Tuesday morning, with the death toll jumping to 1,620, an increase of 40 from last week. So far, 1,078,695 tests have been completed.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 6,506 are health care workers. There are 328 people currently hospitalized including 159 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation number 50,426.
Widespread testing and notifying people in close contact with anyone who tests positive is one of the best ways to prevent COVID-19 cases from spreading. It also is a key metric in determining when it is safe to loosen restrictions on stores, restaurants, and other businesses.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
