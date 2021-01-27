The COVID-19 case rate in Cass and other area counties contimues to drop despite a surge of death rates across the country.
As of Tuesday morning, a report sent out by Cass County Public Health showed that the number of cases from Jan. 8-21 dropped from 95 to 81. The report also states that the current 14-day case rate sits at 27.91.
Minnesota’s death rate sits at 6,098. Over the last two weeks four more Cass County people died from COVID, moving the number to 24. The total number of positive cases in Cass County is 2,053.
The highest number of COVID cases over the two-week period is Cass Lake with 24. Pillager has 13, Pine River 11, Backus 10, Outing and Hackensack six each and Walker two.
Deaths in Hubbard County jumped from 37 to 38, while the number of cases rose to 1,463. The 14-day case rate is 35.78, which has jumped from 23.85 back on Jan. 2.
Beltrami has 2,952 cases and 48 deaths, Crow Wing County has 4,817 cases and 11 new deaths at 67, and Itasca County has 2,834 cases and three new deaths at 43.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 455,783 with 439,283 no longer isolated. There were 34 confirmed deaths reported in the state last Wednesday, 32 Thursday, 21 Friday, 31 Saturday, 32 Sunday, three Monday and _ Tuesday.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 35,595 are health care workers. The total number of people hospitalized over the last week is 214 with 37 in ICU.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in. They also encourage Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
